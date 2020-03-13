The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday announced more than $118 million in grants to support local homeless assistance programs across the country, including $369,262 that will shared by seven organizations in Oklahoma.
This round of HUD’s Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to about 630 local programs on the front lines, serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Earlier this year, HUD announced $8,354,106 in grants to support 59 local programs in Oklahoma working toward addressing the needs of homeless individuals and families.
"The path to self-sufficiency begins with a safe place to sleep and ultimately, an affordable place to call home," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. "These grants will help service providers across the nation continue their work of reducing homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors. The Trump Administration is committed to lifting up all Americans and this announcement is yet another example of our unwavering commitment to empower this great nation through investing in our people."
HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.
Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs.