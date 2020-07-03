OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Thursday awarded $900,000 apiece to two Oklahoma tribes as part of HUD’s Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) Imminent Threat program.
The Peoria Tribe, Wichita Tribe and affiliates will get the money.
The program provides funding to help address problems that pose an imminent threat to public health or safety of tribal residents. Specifically, the money will be used to help tribes prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
All told, HUD is awarding $100 million to tribes nationwide, $15 million in the first phase.
"(Thursday's) grant announcement will help families throughout Indian Country to access essential resources amid the coronavirus outbreak," HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said in a statement.
R. Hunter Kurtz is assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing.
"From helping Tribes build more affordable housing to building a place where families can go to quarantine, this funding will help Native Americans persevere during this unprecedented time," he said in a statement.