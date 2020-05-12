Norman casino newsok

Jenny Mitchell plays a game at the Thunderbird Casino for its soft reopening on Monday in Norman. The casino is operating at one-third of its capacity and spacing out machines six feet apart while implementing temperature checks at the door and requiring patrons to wear masks. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

NORMAN — The line to get inside Thunderbird Casino stretched nearly 250 people long.

Inside, guests' temperatures were taken at the door, masks were handed out and guests were told they had to wear them while they sat at slot machines at least six feet away from the nearest fellow gambler. The bar was closed, but drinks were available as well as a limited menu from the restaurant.

For Jenny Mitchell of Purcell, Monday and the opening of her favorite casino could not get here soon enough.

"I've been waiting for it to open," Mitchell said. "I've been waiting this whole time and I've been coming here since they opened."

