For Kyle Jamar, it started with a floor contracting business in 1997.
He found the work OK, he said, but his real love was restoring boats.
“My hobby became my job,” he said, when in 2012 he started his own business restoring boats, creating custom doors and furniture, and even custom aluminum Airstream travel trailers.
Today, Jamar operates with four other craftsmen in a new shop and showroom at 402 Heavy Trafficway in downtown Tulsa.
But these aren’t your father’s doors or furniture purchased at a hardware or discount store. They’re more like works of art, and each one is unique.
“I’m flexible,” he said.
“If you want me to do a custom design, I can do that. Some people turn me loose. There are other people who say ‘I want this ... I want it just like this,’ and we roll with it.”
Jamar and his team produce 15 to 20 doors and furniture pieces per year, he said. Many of the designs contain inlays, custom shelving and pull chains for the doors.
Prices can range from about $3,500 for a custom, hand-made door, to more than $200,000 for a custom-built Airstream — which, when finished he said, “will look like a Lear jet on the inside.”
He said other businesses offer custom-made doors and furniture, and a few craftsmen in the Grand Lake area that specialize in boat restorations, but he was not aware of any other business in Tulsa building customized Airstream trailers.
“I don’t know anybody else around here doing that,” he said.
Boat restorations are done on an hourly basis, he said.
It takes one month to 12 weeks for him and his team to complete a door or furniture piece, he said.
“It’s a labor of love. It’s never the same thing twice,” he said, unless the door or furniture piece might be the same as tables or doors he has made and sold to a few local restaurants, such as Roosevelt’s, 1551 E. 15th St.
“You don’t have be a commercial customer to get that,” he said. “The customer is always right.
“It’s really got to appeal to you. I’ll build whatever you want. I want to knock your socks off.”
Jamar said he gets the materials for his works from wood and aluminum distributors in the area, including Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Wichita.
“My favorite part is when we deliver a piece and we literally take people’s breaths away.”
Jamar shares his new shop with David Hollingsworth, another craftsman with his own business. The shop is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment, call 918-629-4483.
For more information and to see photos of Jamar’s and his team’s completed works, go tokylejamar.com.
