Oklahoma Covid-19 Stockpile (copy)

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Robin Roberson speaks at a press conference in Oklahoma City on April 7. Roberson said the OESC is training more service agents to reduce call center wait times for people making unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman

 CHRIS LANDSBERGER

OKLAHOMA CITY — Data released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department show that 48,977 Oklahomans filed initial claims for unemployment last week.

That initial count is 11,557 fewer than the 60,534 for the week ending April 4, according to the agency’s adjusted initial claims count released Thursday.

Meanwhile, various businesses announced that they are temporarily or permanently cutting their staffs as the coronavirus pandemic and other factors continue to affect the state’s economy.

Baker Hughes notified Oklahoma’s Office of Workforce Development on Wednesday that it was cutting 234 employees from its north Oklahoma City manufacturing center, which includes its Motor Center of Excellence.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags