OKLAHOMA CITY — Data released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department show that 48,977 Oklahomans filed initial claims for unemployment last week.
That initial count is 11,557 fewer than the 60,534 for the week ending April 4, according to the agency’s adjusted initial claims count released Thursday.
Meanwhile, various businesses announced that they are temporarily or permanently cutting their staffs as the coronavirus pandemic and other factors continue to affect the state’s economy.
Baker Hughes notified Oklahoma’s Office of Workforce Development on Wednesday that it was cutting 234 employees from its north Oklahoma City manufacturing center, which includes its Motor Center of Excellence.
