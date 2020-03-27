Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Thursday unanimously OK’d a $50 million revolving loan facility from JP Morgan Chase Co. to Broken Arrow-based Zeeco.
Zeeco, which also has sites in Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas, designs and manufactures industrial combustion and pollution control technologies for the petroleum, chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries.
A revolving loan facility is a form of credit issued by a financial institution that provides the borrower with the ability to draw down or withdraw, repay, and withdraw again.
The loan facility will support the export of about $125 million in U.S. equipment to various overseas buyers, roughly 460 American jobs and lead to the creation of 200 more U.S. jobs, mostly in manufacturing. It will replace JPMorgan Chase’s existing loan facility, which was approved by the EXIM Board of Directors in 2015. The requested loan facility is identical in structure to the facility approved by the board in 2015.
“EXIM’s action (Thursday) allows Zeeco to support U.S. jobs as it continues to export its ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ products around the world,” EXIM President and Chairman Kimberly A. Reed said in a statement. “In a time when the COVID-19 global pandemic is creating economic uncertainty, EXIM is committed to supporting businesses and jobs, including those that focus on energy, across America.”
Zeeco maintains more than 20 locations on virtually every continent and is supported by more than 1,300 employees and agents.