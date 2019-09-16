Tulsa-based Industrial Developers and Investments has sold Crosstown Industrial Park, a 198,877-square-foot industrial center in east Tulsa, to an undisclosed buyer, CBRE announced Monday.

Located along Interstate 244 across from Tulsa International Airport, Crosstown features 16- to 18-foot clear height and more than 300 parking spaces.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

"We received significant interest in Crosstown Industrial Park," David Glasgow, of CBRE's industrial team, said in a statement. "It’s a fantastic opportunity because not only does it have stable tenants, but there are still opportunities for upgrades and rent increases."

The building is fully leased with 12 tenants, including Baldor Electric Company, Red Bull Distribution Company, DirecTV, Crete Carrier and Roxtec.

Glasgow, Matt Klimisch and Alex Powell with CBRE's industrial team in Tulsa represented Industrial Developers in the transaction.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Staff Writer

Rhett is in his fourth decade as a reporter. He covers development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and assorted other topics related to the Work and Money section.