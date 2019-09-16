Tulsa-based Industrial Developers and Investments has sold Crosstown Industrial Park, a 198,877-square-foot industrial center in eastern Tulsa, to an undisclosed buyer, CBRE announced Monday.
Located along Interstate 244 across from Tulsa International Airport, Crosstown features 16- to 18-foot clear height and more than 300 parking spaces.
"We received significant interest in Crosstown Industrial Park," David Glasgow, of CBRE's industrial team, said in a statement. "It’s a fantastic opportunity because not only does it have stable tenants, but there are still opportunities for upgrades and rent increases."
The building is fully leased with 12 tenants, including Baldor Electric Company, Red Bull Distribution Company, DirecTV, Crete Carrier and Roxtec.
Glasgow, Matt Klimisch and Alex Powell with CBRE's industrial team in Tulsa represented Industrial Developers in the transaction.