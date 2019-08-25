A local investment group has found a sweet spot of industrial development in Tulsa.
In the past four years, 46th Street LLC has completed construction of six speculative industrial buildings totaling 141,900 square feet, all of which are fully leased. Two more speculative developments that are in the pipeline — one under construction and one proposed — are expected to add another 36,750 square feet to its portfolio.
46th Street LLC — made up of Ted Cundiff, Bruce Duncan and son Chad Duncan — was formed to find small areas for light commercial construction. After the group located some property, Dwayne Flynn of CBRE introduced a design he felt would address demand.
“Most of these were literally spec buildings, so it’s even more of a success story to take that approach,” Flynn said. “The idea was to one, situate the building size to the market need, which we did with the 21,000-square-foot footprint, and to have a flexible office space that could go from 3,000 (square feet) to a max that so far as been 7,000 (square feet).
“As we built one, we would basically get it leased by the time that it was built. Then, they would embark on the second one. In the process of building the four that are in the 46th Street Development, we built two more out west. They met the market needs. They were conservative with the size. It just all clicked.”
The limited liability company — Cundiff is president and CEO of AVB Bank, and the Duncans own a waterline utility business — has invested close to $14 million in the completed buildings, three near the East 46th Street North, North Mingo Road corridor and three southwest of downtown, Cundiff says. The other two planned developments, one of which is under construction, also are along Mingo Road.
Earlier this year E&I Sales moved into a manufacturing and distribution facility (4825 N. Mingo Road) erected by 46th Street LLC. Leasing with an option to buy, family-owned E&I is a custom UL control panel shop, systems integrator and electric motor distributor that had been located in Broken Arrow for 25 years.
The company already has expanded its space.
“We like the location real well,” said Ron Scott, president of E&I Sales. “It’s real close to the airport. There are great highways in any direction you need to go.”
Most of the buildings in the group’s portfolio are around 24,000 square feet. They are designed so the manufacturing and office areas can easily expanded. Crane rails are built into the structures, as well.
“One key to it was the crane and bays and the height, being able to pull semi-trailers in through the buildings, just the flexibility of the buildings themselves,” Cundiff said.
Flynn said the 40-foot sidewalls give the structures a hook height of 32 to 35 feet, “which makes those buildings very unique from a manufacturing point of view. But it also can be a multipurpose building. So if someone doesn’t need the crane use, they have drive-through capability or whatever they need. It is a very functional design.”
Other business sectors represented in the leases include trucking, aviation and oil and gas.
“They were willing to go to the market and listen to the input and talk to people to put forward a product that actually worked,” Ryan Shaffer, of CBRE, says of 46th Street LLC. “We’re proud to be part of the team. ...
“When you have it leased before you have it out of the ground, that’s a really good sign that you’re firing on all cylinders and putting forward product that people want.”
CBRE reps say developers typically wait until a lease is in hand before investing in projects such as these.
“That’s why it’s been successful,” Cundiff said. “They can actually see it, and go into it. With most other developers in the last 10 years, anyway, they have been a little fearful about stepping out to do a spec. They’ve been waiting to do a build-to-suit instead of doing a shell and letting someone come in and see it and then being able to finish it the way they need it.
“Part of it has to do with the financial crisis. Several people got burned or left holding vacant properties for a while. You didn’t see as much of the speculative market happen. We were just willing to slowly, conservatively, go in that direction and step out there and see what happens.”
Flynn adds, “there has been an appetite for these buildings. There continues to be, it looks like to us, a need. We’ll know that shortly because we have that one under construction. We will see if it leases in the same manner and timing that we have experienced in the past.”
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program