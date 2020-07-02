The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission saw a decrease in both initial and continued unemployment claims for the week ending June 27.
For the file week ending June 27, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 16,680, a decrease of 41,933 from the previous week’s revised level of 58,613. Oklahoma had the largest decrease in initial claims in the nation for the file week ending June 20, a dip of 26,166, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
OESC held in-person, socially distanced events Wednesday and Thursday in the Oklahoma City area to process claims for those who required one-on-one assistance. Those events will continue Monday through Thursday of next week.
“Even with the significant decrease in initial claims, our team has been hard at work processing claims in person in Midwest City this week,” OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a statement. “Our July 1 event met our anticipated goal of serving 500 people. We know there’s still a significant need, so we are adding events to ensure more Oklahomans are served in central Oklahoma, along with our upcoming Tulsa events slated for mid-July.
“We are continuing to adjust our processes at our events and pivot throughout each day to ensure claims are being processed quickly and safely.”
For the week ending June 27, the initial claims’ four-week moving average was 59,399, a decrease of 10,924 from the previous week’s revised average of 70,323. For the same file week, the advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 157,740, a drop of 24,451 from the previous week’s revised level of 182,191.
The four-week moving average was 167,522, a dip of 3,642 from the previous week’s revised average of 171,164.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims in the week ending June 27 was 1,427,000, a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 13.2% for the week ending June 20, unchanged from the previous week’s revised rate.