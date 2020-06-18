First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma declined by more than a quarter last week compared to the prior week, but were still the fifth highest number recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, figures released Thursday show.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 56,737 workers filed initial jobless claims during the week ending Saturday, unadjusted figures indicate.
That’s 20,788 fewer than filed the prior week, according to seasonally adjusted figures for the week ending June 6. The Labor Department adjusted the initial claims number for the week ending June 6 from 50,397 to 77,525, making that week the second highest to file a first-time claim during the pandemic.
The record high number of initial weekly claims occurred during the week ending May 2, when 93,985 claims were filed.
Meanwhile, an Oklahoma Employment Security Commission official said last week that the agency did not track the number of individual claimants who were awaiting a call back for assistance.
When jobless claims began to spike the OESC hired additional staff to take calls from claimants.
However, in many instances the front-line call takers would place the case in Tier 2 status when they couldn’t help the claimant.
Jobless claim applicants have complained that they never received a call back from a Tier 2 claims processor.
OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in an email last week that the agency didn’t begin tracking the number of cases in Tier 2 status until after the Tulsa World requested the data.
