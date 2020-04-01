Interactive graphic: Unemployment claims by state

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
Q&A: Filing unemployment claims amid virus-related job losses
The state already required claims to be filed online at ok.gov/oesc or unemployment.state.ok.us. Staff will be available both online and via phone at 800-555-1554 to assist customers. Wait times could be two hours.
Individuals filing for unemployment benefits must provide identification documents to the commission within seven days of filing the claim. They can be faxed to 405-962-7524 or copies mailed to OESC, P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK 73152-2006.
The Oklahoma Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has more than $1 billion available to pay claims.
Typically, the wait time from the start of the process to when the applicant receives benefits is 12 to 14 days after they are approved. The approval letter could come up to 20 days after applying.
On March 19, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an order that temporarily suspended the one-week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be paid.
Payments are issued to either debit cards or via direct deposit to a bank.
Monetary entitlement is based on taxable wages earned during the base period, which is typically the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters.
Weekly benefit amounts can range from $16 per week to $539 per week. The maximum benefit amount can be from $416 to $11,700.
The average number of weeks payable is approximately 20.5.
Employees who are not formally laid off but have their hours reduced to zero can still apply for benefits.
Full-time employees whose hours are reduced to less than 32 hours are considered part-time and eligible to file for benefits under certain conditions.
