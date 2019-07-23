West Tulsa retirement community Inverness Village filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
The bankruptcy filing is part of an agreement for the sale of Inverness Village to Tulsa Hills Community, Inc., a subsidiary of Covenant Living Communities and Services.
According to court filings, Inverness has $62.3 million in total assets and $174.9 million in total debts.
The board of directors wrote in the filing that it “fully evaluated all of the strategic alternatives available … and determined that in order to achieve the highest and best value for the sale of the Inverness Facility” that it would file the bankruptcy case.
Inverness Village opened in 2003 and accommodates residents’ needs based on their required level of care through its integrated independent living facility, assisted living facility and skilled nursing and memory-care facilities.
“Inverness filed for bankruptcy as a result of extreme competition with other skilled nursing facilities for staff and residents, lack of continuing financial support from Asbury Communities, and unsustainable bond obligations totaling over $60 million,” said Adam Stein-Sapir, a portfolio manager at Pioneer Funding Group who specializes in analyzing bankruptcy cases.
Asbury Communities, Inc., the nonprofit, Maryland-based manager of Inverness Village, is listed as having A $37.6 million, the largest, unsecured claim listed in the bankruptcy filing.
There are 19 other parties, all residents, named as creditors with unsecured claims ranging from $578,645 to $434,250.
Inverness, located at 3800 W. 71st St., sits on approximately 190 acres with a 256-unit independent living facility with 196 one- or two-bedroom apartments located in a three story building, 40 cottages ranging from 1,516 to 1,912 square feet and 20 garden homes.
The assisted living facility has 31 assisted living units and 12 memory care units. The skilled nursing facility has 44 private rooms.