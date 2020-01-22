BOK Financial reported record earnings of $500.8 million, or $7.03 per diluted share, for 2019.
The annual earnings for the Tulsa-based holding company were up from the $445.6 million, or $6.63 per diluted share, reported in 2018.
For the fourth quarter, BOK reported net earnings of $110.3 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $108.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
"The fourth quarter concluded our second-consecutive year of record earnings for the organization," Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
"Achieving our business integration and financial goals for CoBiz early in 2019 set the tone for a monumental year and helped drive momentum in two of our high-growth markets. The balance between our banking and fee service businesses was evident all year, allowing us to continue our strong earnings growth even with industry headwinds intensifying. This is a testament to how BOK Financial has been carefully constructed over many years with the distinct ability to outperform in challenging conditions.
"While the economic and political environment in 2020 will bring its own set of challenges, our focus remains on the long-term. We fully expect that our approach to creating and sustaining earnings and growing shareholder value will continue to serve us well in 2020."