Best Electric & Hardware, a family-run business on Peoria Avenue for decades, is closing, owner Greg Welborn said Thursday.
"It's time to go," Welborn said by phone.
He said he is unsure of the closing date.
"We still have inventory to sell, a building to sell, appraisals, all that kind of stuff," Welborn said.
His father, electrical engineer Leroy Welborn, and Greg's mother, Sharron, purchased Best Electric in 1977 from Steve Osborne, who had started the electrical parts store a block south of the current location, 3647 S. Peoria Ave., in 1965.
Back then, Sharron ran the place and Leroy went out doing electrical contractor jobs. When not on jobs, he helped run the store and make sales and deliveries, getting to know more of the store's neighborhood customers.
"During that time, we found out we could sell other things to the same customers — hardware, gardening supplies and tools — and so we changed the store name to Best Electric & Hardware," Leroy Welborn told the Tulsa World in 2013. "Then added on and most of the second floor that is now the 'parts loft,'" at the top of a long stair holding 60,000 parts in marked drawers, for fixing faucets and lights, etc.
Leroy told the newspaper in 2013 that he could examine something and determine precisely which of the 60,000 parts will be needed to do the job and all in 20 minutes or less, he said.
In the same newspaper story, Greg remembered how a relocation to a home in Maple Ridge helped guide the family's hardware direction.
"All electrical wiring had to be replaced," Greg Welborn said then. "Our neighbors needed the same things, so we began stocking the parts. Then when people came in needing things, we would have them on hand or at least order them to be on hand for the next customer from that area."