Jackie Price Johannsen is president of Price Family Properties in Tulsa.
1. You spent a lot of time out east attending college and law school. How much had Tulsa changed when you returned?
When I left Tulsa, downtown wasn’t really a place my siblings or I went unless we were visiting our parents at work because there weren’t a lot of entertainment options. Now, downtown Tulsa has everything any other city could offer — world-class museums, parks, amazing restaurants and bars, sports teams and an events center that has topped the charts. And all of it is accessible. I’ve been to Gilcrease more in the last year than all the museums combined in the 10 years I lived in New York. Everything is family-friendly and doesn’t have a three-hour line or a reservation list six months out.
2. What's it like working for a family-owned business?
It’s really incredible! I work with my three siblings, both of my parents and my brother-in law. The best part has been working with and learning from my dad. He has an unparalleled energy, vision and desire to make downtown better, and I hope one day I’ll be able to run our company with the gusto he does.
In family business, you wear a lot of hats. Every day, I find myself in a managing role: both people and properties. I also sweep the floors, order pizza for new tenants, and I teach spin at our newly opened gym.
3. What's the hardest part about being a woman executive?
I’m not going to say it has been easy, but it’s not as hard as some would think. The difficulty isn’t due to a lack of respect but a lack of representation. I’ve sat at tables with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and they are not only incredible leaders of our community, but they have been nothing but respectful to me. I’ve also been at board meetings where women only make up 25% of the board. Women are underrepresented in executive roles and on boards, not just in Tulsa but throughout the country. It’s not for a lack of qualified, smart, hardworking women. I challenge every company in Tulsa to look at your leadership and your board and make the effort to find the women who want to work hard for you.
I’ve been fortunate to have been mentored by many women who have helped blaze the trail for the next generation of female leaders. I was raised by a woman who was the only woman at her law firm. We have come so far as a community, but there is still room for improvement.
4. What are some immediate goals for Price Family Properties?
Our immediate goals are to continue breathing life into buildings that have sat vacant for years. We are opening our second residential building downtown, 111 Lofts, and we have plans of opening our third in 2020. We’ve really been focusing on filling our retail space because activating those spaces adds to the walkability of downtown. Next week, we have an ice cream shop, Candy Castle, opening, and in a couple months, a brewery, Eerie Abbey Ales, and a Vietnamese restaurant, Kai.
5. How do occupy your down time?
I have a 4-month-old baby boy, so I spend a lot of my free time with him and my husband walking around our neighborhood and eating at any restaurant that is child-friendly. My husband and I feel so fortunate to be able to raise our son in Tulsa surrounded by my family and our friends. I can’t wait until he can appreciate all that Tulsa has to offer: the Gathering Place, the Tulsa Zoo and all of the museums. I’ve also recently picked tennis back up, a sport I haven’t played since I lived in Tulsa 15 years ago.