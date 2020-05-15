NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic.
As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said late Friday it will be closing some of its stores and will disclose details and timing in the coming weeks.
It operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. The company said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.
The department store chain, which has been in business since 1902, has been facing a slow decline. It built up almost $4 billion in debt as competition from online retail ate up sales.
“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country. As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring J.C. Penney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company," said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of J.C. Penney. "Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress rebuilding our company under our Plan for Renewal strategy – and our efforts had already begun to pay off. While we had been working in parallel on options to strengthen our balance sheet and extend our financial runway, the closure of our stores due to the pandemic necessitated a more fulsome review to include the elimination of outstanding debt.”
J.C.Penney has approximately $500 million in cash on hand as of the bankruptcy filing date, the company said.