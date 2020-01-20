Related content

Tulsa Promenade mall appears to be losing another major tenant as reports surfaced late last week that the JCPenney location there would close along with five other stores across the U.S.

A JCPenney spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider on Friday that at least six of its stores across the country will close by spring, including the location in midtown Tulsa. 

"This decision is the result of a careful and ongoing review of our store portfolio," a company spokesperson shared. "It's never easy to close a store, however, we feel this is a necessary business decision." 

The Promenade location, 4104 S. Yale Ave., is the only of the four stores in the Tulsa area confirmed to close by April 24. The stores at Woodland Hills Mall, 6931 S. Memorial Drive; The Center @ Owasso, 9056 N. 121st East Ave. and Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee, 501 N. Main St. will remain in operation. 

The closures also impact stores Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New York, Business Insider reported. 

