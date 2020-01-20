Related content

Tulsa Promenade mall will lose another major tenant this spring with the closure of JCPenney. 

First reported by Business Insider on Friday, the American department store chain will close at least six of its stores across the country by April 24, including the midtown Tulsa location.  

Kristen Bennett, a spokeswoman for the company, said about 80 associates are currently employed at the store, 4104 S. Yale Ave. 

"This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio," Bennett said in a statement. "It’s never easy to close a store; however, we feel this is a necessary business decision."

Eligible associates who do not transfer to another JCPenney location will receive separation benefits, Bennett said, and all associates will have the opportunity to participate in a three-hour career training class. 

Bennett said the company does not have plans to close the other Tulsa-area locations, including at Woodland Hills Mall, 6931 S. Memorial Drive; The Center @ Owasso, 9056 N. 121st East Ave. and Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee, 501 N. Main St., at this time. 

The closures also impact stores in Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New York, Business Insider reported. 

