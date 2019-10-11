JCPenney will gear up for the holiday season Tuesday by hiring as many as 525 seasonal associates throughout Oklahoma on National Hiring Day.
The company will hire up to 130 in Tulsa and 125 in Oklahoma City.
Available customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists and SEPHORA beauty consultants. JCPenney offers seasonal associates flexible scheduling and a full associate discount up to 25 percent. Hiring will occur at each JCPenney location nationwide from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
During the event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making on-the-spot employment offers. All skill levels are welcome, and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks before attending the event.
