Jenks City Council to consider final plat for Tulsa Premium Outlets

2019-12-03 ne-jenksmallp2

Rendering shows the Tulsa Premium Outlets planned in Jenks. Courtesy

An upscale outlet mall being developed by the biggest mall builder in the country is inching closer to reality.

On Monday night, the Jenks City Council is scheduled to vote on a request by River District Development, LLC to OK a preliminary/final plat of Simon Property Group-affilitated Tulsa Premium Outlets, which anticipates opening in the spring of 2021 at East 101th Place South and South 7th Street.

The current conditional plat is the full and final plat that meets the requirements of the Jenks zoning codes and subdivision regulations. It dedicates all necessary right-of-way, utility and drainage easements and documents the final covenants and planned unit development (PUD) requirements.

The Jenks Planning Commission voted unanimously in November to recommend approval of the conditional final plat.

A retail platform of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Simon Premium Outlets confirmed to the Tulsa World this past summer its commitment to build in Jenks.

2019-12-03 ne-jenksmallp1

Rendering shows the Tulsa Premium Outlets planned in Jenks. Courtesy

Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC had purchased 51 acres for the project for $12 million. Simon also owns Woodland Hills, a regional mall that opened in Tulsa in 1976 and was purchased by the company in 2002.

"At the heart of Simon’s strategy is connecting with communities where we can raise the bar for a new shopping experience, and we are proud to confirm we’ve found that opportunity in the Tulsa market," Simon Premium Outlets CEO Stephen Yalof said in a statement in August. "Tulsa Premium Outlets will be a regional destination that offers strong value, fantastic fashion and an unparalleled experience for our guests. We are working towards a spring 2021 opening and look forward to sharing the center’s progress as it unfolds."

The shopping center in Jenks is expected to occupy at least 340,000 square feet, according city records.

2019-12-03 ne-jenksmallp3

Rendering shows the Tulsa Premium Outlets planned in Jenks. Courtesy

A publicly held company, Simon Property Group develops and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-used destinations, which comprise primarily malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. It owns or holds an interest in 204 income-producing properties in the United States: 106 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, four lifestyle centers and 11 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico, according to its most recent financial statement.

