A medical office in Jenks has closed after 30 years in business.
"After 30 years it is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Jenks Health Team will be closing on September 30, 2019," it wrote on its Facebook page.
The office was located at 715 W. Main St., suite K.
"It was a great privilege for Dr. Gerald Wootan to be your primary care provider. We miss him as much as we will miss all of you.
"We will do our best to keep you informed of where Carol Voigtlander, ARNP, CNP will be practicing and the transfer of your medical records.
"We will be available for calls and questions over the next couple of weeks. Please be patient and know this is extremely hard for all of us as well as you. We shall miss seeing you," the post said.