The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is inviting the public to attend its 46th semi-annual fall job fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Event Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
The event, one of Oklahoma’s premier job fairs, will include over 100 employers representing hundreds of employment opportunities in a wide variety of industries. Upward of 1,000 job seekers are anticipated to attend the event.
The job fair is open to the public for entry-level to high-level professionals. A pre-event session will be open to veterans beginning at 9 a.m.
Job seekers are asked to dress to impress, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to meet face-to-face with company recruiters.
Computers with online access will be provided so attendees can submit electronic applications and receive resume assistance. Parking for the event is free and is located around the ORU Mabee Center.
For more information, contact the Sapulpa American Job Center/OESC at 918-224-9430 or the Tulsa American Job Center/OESC at 918-796-1260.