David Page, JPMorgan Chase’s top executive in Oklahoma, is retiring after nearly four decades in banking.
Page began his banking career with First National Bank & Trust Co. of Tulsa, a Bank One predecessor. At Liberty Bank, Page served as manager of the international division, where he managed trade finance and trade services in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Since Bank One’s purchase of Liberty Bank, he has held leadership roles as commercial banking division manager and market manager.
Page is the past chair of the Tulsa Stadium Trust, the Tulsa Port Authority, the Red Cross and Operation Aware of Oklahoma and has served on the boards of the YMCA, the Philbrook Museum of Art, Downtown Tulsa Unlimited, Tulsa Area United Way, the United Way of Central Oklahoma, Tulsa Community Foundation, Tulsa Community College Foundation and the local chapter of the National MS Society. He is currently on the board of the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce.
“I can sum up David in one word: professionalism,” Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. “He absolutely exudes professionalism, and it’s evident in everything he does. I got to know him especially well during his tenure as the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s 2009 board chair, and it’s hard to think of a more professional, engaged and invested long-term board member. From his unwavering support of public education and our local schools to his recruitment of candidates for public office, he sought professional excellence at every turn. He has made the Tulsa region immeasurably better as a result.”
With 300 local employees and 27 branches, JPMorgan Chase has 900,000 customers and clients across the state. JPMorgan Chase has invested more than $5 million with Oklahoma nonprofits since 2014, including a $2 million grant to improve career education opportunities for youth in the state.
Page will be succeeded by Ginger Kollmann, an Oklahoma State University graduate who joined JPMorgan Chase nearly three years ago. Kollmann is an executive director and heads the JP Morgan Private Bank in Oklahoma.
She also serves on the 2020 Tulsa Regional Chamber board of directors.
