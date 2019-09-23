The owner of Tulsa's Promenade Mall has reassumed possession and operation of the retail center, which was thrust into a receivership in July after the mortgage holder sought foreclosure on the property because of a loan default and other issues.
In accordance with a joint motion, Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune last week ordered the conditional discharge of receiver Jim Parrack, a real estate expert with Price Edwards and Co.
Under the order, possession and management will be returned to Tulsa Realty 126, a Delaware limited liability company acting on behalf of the mall's ownership.
New plaintiff AFF II Promenade, LLC, a successor-in-interest to plaintiff ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, and Tulsa Realty 126 have resolved the issues that led to the lawsuit, according to the motion. Attorney Scott Helton, who represents Tulsa Realty 126, declined to comment Monday.
Mortgage holder Ready Cap Commercial, LLC, this summer filed an expedited receiver motion after the mall’s owners failed to make payments on the loan beginning in March.
In its initial filing, ReadyCap alleged that that its collateral interest in the property is diminishing as a result of the mall owner’s failure to maintain the property and a suspected failure to direct all rents to the designated “lock box.”
Documents filed this summer claim the property’s value had seen a three-year plunge from $25.9 million in a 2016 appraisal to $4.5 million. The mall was 90% occupied in 2015 before the loan originated, dropping to 68 percent by the start of June, court records show.
Several national chains have left the mall since the start of 2019. It is owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group, a New York-based investment company with more than two dozen malls in its portfolio.