Manufacturing in a seven-state area that includes Oklahoma continued to decline in May but not as sharply compared to last month's record low, according to information released this week by the Kansas City Fed.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City conducts a monthly survey of manufacturers in the 10th Federal Reserve District, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.
"Regional factory activity remained weak in May compared with a month ago and a year ago," Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said in a statement. "Over 61% of firms reported losses in productivity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and 52% of survey contacts experienced ongoing supply chain disruptions."
The month-over-month composite index was -19 in May, up somewhat from the record low of -30 in April, and similar to -17 in March. The composite index is an average of the production, new orders, employment, supplier delivery time and raw materials inventory indexes.
The decrease in district manufacturing activity was driven by further drops at durable goods factories, especially primary metals, fabricated metals, and transportation plants. On the other hand, activity at non-durable goods plants remained more solid.
The survey posed questions about when business will return to pre-COVID-19 levels and about current economic conditions as a result of COVID-19.
Around 32 percent of factory respondents expect business to return to levels pre-COVID levels within six months to a year once restrictions are lifted, and 23 percent indicated it would take more than a year for business to return to normal.
Twenty percent of manufacturing respondents, including some in working at machinery and chemical plants, reported that business activity is currently at or above pre-pandemic levels.
If current revenues were to continue, 72% of firms indicated they could survive for more than a year, while 28% percent reported their firm could survive only a fraction of that time if current revenue levels persisted.
"It would be helpful to have a better federal plan for testing, contact tracing, quarantine and possible shutdown to help keep the economy running and to prevent a worse (outcome)," one respondent said.
A total of 25% percent of companies reported labor shortages because of the coronavirus, according to the survey.
"We need more government support," one respondent said. "Once we get beyond July, will banks be able to lend and adjust terms/covenants to give additional breathing room? If not, we expect more trouble is ahead."
Another person responding to the survey said "given the record high unemployment we are seeing very little in the way of good candidates, even though we are recruiting and advertising for openings. We need to get people back to work.”