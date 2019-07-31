Karl Neumaier is chief operating officer of Hilti.
Hilti is celebrating 40 years in Tulsa. What is something that people are still surprised to learn about the company’s Tulsa operation?
There are more than 550 team members who work at our North America Operations Center. In addition, we train a few thousand Hilti employees annually in our recently-renovated 28,000-square-foot training center. These team members travel from across the United States and Canada, even around the world, to spend four weeks here in Tulsa learning all about our company, our products and customer needs.
As Hilti North America’s chief operating officer, you have seen three consecutive years of double-digit sales growth. What do you attribute that success to?
We remain true to taking care of our customers and our team members. Customers appreciate the ongoing commitment to innovation — we launch around 60 new products a year — and us helping them find safer and more productive ways to get the job done. There is a strong sense of teamwork and commitment with our team members. Apart from several employer awards, we are honored that 91% of our team members tell us they are proud to work for Hilti. That says a lot.
What industry issue keeps you up at night?
At Hilti, we believe our products and our people really set us apart. Ensuring we get the right people to join the team is important. When you grow like we have, you run the risk of losing focus and hiring team members out of necessity versus cultural fit. We want to continue to be an employer of choice and are constantly working to stay true to our culture and build an inclusive work environment where diverse team members have the opportunity to grow and develop. I believe we are delivering on that, especially when you consider our retention rates and the fact that 80% of all promotions come from within.
Before becoming COO, you were head of logistics and you also hold a Master’s in Business Administration with an emphasis on materials and logistics management. How did you develop an interest in logistics?
I graduated with an undergrad in construction management. I liked building things. I also had three roommates at the time, and coincidentally, they all majored in logistics management. They just spoke another language that made sense to me, and the more I got into it, I realized my mind worked that way, too. I liked the idea of managing the flow of things and setting up processes to make the most of available resources. I immediately went back to school and got my master’s, subsequently working in a number of industries and countries. When a recruiter called about Hilti, it was a great way to blend my love of construction with logistics.
You are involved with Tulsa Area United Way, the Tulsa Regional Chamber and Red Cross. What kind of impact have you been able to have on the community through your service?
My work with these groups has helped me realize it’s everyone’s responsibility to give back in whatever way you can — time, money, talent — we all have something to offer, and giving a little of yourself has the potential to have a big impact on others. I try to bring that message across to the 550 people or so working here on the Hilti Tulsa campus. Hilti gives us each two paid community service days. I tell the team it doesn’t matter how you use those days, but it is important to use them. It’s up to each of us to find our own passions and then do something to positively impact the community.