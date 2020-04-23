We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Manufacturing in a seven-state area that includes Oklahoma has slumped to its lowest survey reading in history (since 1994), according to information released Thursday by the Kansas City Fed.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City conducts a monthly survey of manufacturers in the Tenth Federal Reserve District, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.

“Regional factory activity continued to decline in April, with our composite index falling to the lowest level in survey history as firms continued to be negatively impacted by COVID-19," Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said in a statement. "Many firms also reported employment changes in response to coronavirus."

As part of the nation’s central bank, the Kansas City Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating numerous commercial banks and bank holding companies and providing financial services to depository institutions.

Its monthly survey monitors manufacturing plants selected according to geographic distribution, industry mix and size. Survey results reveal changes in several indicators of manufacturing activity, including production and shipments and identify changes in prices of raw materials and finished products.

The month-over-month composite index was -30 in April, down considerably from -17 in March. The composite index is an average of the production, new orders, employment, supplier delivery time and raw materials inventory indexes.

The decrease in district manufacturing activity was steepest at durable goods factories such as primary and fabricated metals. Activity at non-durable goods plants, including food and beverage manufacturing, dropped, too.

April's respondents were asked about measures taken to cover shortfalls in revenues and changes in employment as a result of COVID-19.

About 67 percent of factory contacts reported applying for the U.S. Small Business Administration's $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which is part of the CARES Act federal stimulus, according to the survey. More than 37 percent reported having drawn down cash reserves, and 28 percent made increased use of a credit line or took out a new loan.

"If the situation doesn't improve in the next four to six weeks, we will be instituting large scale layoffs," one respondent said.

Another company that answered the survey said it had furloughed about 17% of the workforce while maintaining benefits."Business is off considerably and bookings are way down," the firm wrote. "… The instability and low price of oil is also going to have a devastating impact on business."

A number of firms reported applying for emergency governmental funding but had not received funds, according to the survey. As for employment changes in response to coronavirus, a third of firms reported using PTO (personal time off), 23 percent used part-time or reduced staffing levels and around 20 percent of manufacturers had layoffs.

Further, 57 percent of companies reported taking other measures regarding employment in response to coronavirus, such as remaining fully staffed, increasing work from home, cutting overtime and implementing more hygiene and social distancing measures at plants.

