Imagine if this pandemic had happened 10 or 15 years ago when the internet, along with our population, wasn’t as adept as it is today.
Thankfully, we have tremendous tools at our fingertips that allow us to continue working, learning, and thriving. But with the good comes the bad.
Social media seems to thrive on spreading misinformation. That’s why I put together a short informative video dispelling the myths and presenting the facts about COVID-19 symptoms and remedies.
Here is a list of sites you may not have used before but you’ll find essential during this crisis. If you have any sites that you’d like to add to this list, let me know on my Twitter account at Twitter.com/KimKomando.
Find something to watch
You’ve got a ton of time to fill. A new release, series or movie that you’d like to see again certainly helps. What’s the easiest way to find out if that movie is available on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube, HBO Now, CW, Starz, Showtime, PlayStation, or another streaming service? Most importantly, if it’s free on Netflix or YouTube, there’s no reason to pay to rent it on iTunes or Amazon.
JustWatch sifts through almost every streaming service out there (115 at last count) to help you find a specific title or show you’d like to watch. In just a few clicks, JustWatch will tell you where to find it, where it’s available on a subscription streaming service, and how much it costs to rent or buy.
Drawing a blank? Get inspiration by checking out the site’s “What’s New” category. If you can’t afford to sign up for a streaming service, I’ve got your back.
Send large files
It’s bound to happen. You have a large file that you need to email to a client or coworker. Your email program chokes and gives you the message, “The file size exceeds the limit allowed.” Gee, thanks.
Firefox Send lets you send files for free with end-to-end encryption, no sign-up required. Upload a file up to 1GB and Send will create a link that automatically expires for you to provide to the recipient. If your files are larger than 1GB or you need more flexibility, you can create a Firefox account to share files up to 2.5GB, share files with multiple people, and keep links active for up to 7 days.
Get government intel in one place
Certainly, the government is collecting mounds of data. The problem is that much of this data is housed on various sites that make analysis difficult at best. USAFacts.org is a not-for-profit nonpartisan resource that takes unfiltered government data and presents it in a meaningful and understandable way.
The site offers maps showing the county-by-county coronavirus spread in real-time. However, its other consistently enlightening charts and research let you see the entire picture. For example, you can learn more about GDP, what’s most affected by payroll tax cuts, and aside from coronavirus, the diseases that most Americans die of and how this compares to our current crisis.
Make sure your router is secure
You might be your own IT department at home now. A DNS, or domain name system, is often called the phone book for the internet. It translates names of websites, like Google.com, to an IP address, like 74.125.239.2. The communication between the two is critical to correctly direct web traffic.
If your router’s DNS settings have been hijacked by a cybercriminal, each time you visit your bank’s website, you’ll be redirected to a keylogger or phishing website instead and may not even know it. Criminals can also use DNS hijacking to modify ads you see while browsing. Instead of the regular ads you should be getting, they’re replaced with inappropriate or malicious ones.
Kim Komando’s show from 1-4 p.m. Sundays on KRMG am740 or fm102.3. Read her columns or get her newsletters at komando.com.
Featured video