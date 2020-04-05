Suddenly without much preparation, Americans were told to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Remote working was no longer an option just for adventurous millennials. And parents were also asked to be full-time teachers.
Unemployment rates skyrocketed as many small businesses closed. But at the same time, I did the research and found a silver lining. At least 12 companies are hiring about 750,000 workers right now during this pandemic.
My 20-plus-year career on national network radio and as a tech columnist focuses strictly on living the best digital life, so I see other changes that may not be readily apparent.
What the internet and technologies have driven in terms of convenience must now be approached with caution. Let me explain how.
Opening your Amazon boxes and other online orders
One week before the news broke that at least 10 Amazon warehouse facilities had workers infected with the coronavirus, I warned my audience not to simply pull out a box cutter and grab their orders out of a box. You can’t do that anymore. Lots of people touch your online orders.
Think about it. There are the people who packed the order, the ones who load the trucks and the final deliverer to your home. Technically, the virus could last for up to 24 hours on cardboard.
Only open your Amazon boxes, or other online orders, outside and immediately throw the box away. If you have latex gloves, use them. Clean the wrapping off the items you ordered and the item itself with disinfectant wipes. Make sure you’re using chemicals that are known to kill the coronavirus. Tap or click here to see the list.
Remove the gloves and rely on the CDC’s top recommendation. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds in hot soapy water.
Paying for your purchases
It’s not wise to hand over your debit or credit card anymore for your purchases. You don’t know when the person handling it last washed his or her hands. Even worse, the person could be infected or an asymptomatic carrier.
Here’s where tech helps. First, set up your phone to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Think of it like a digital wallet in your phone that replaces your physical wallet. It contains your debit or credit card number.
When you’re done shopping and paying for your purchases, unlock your phone by using your face or entering your passcode. Tap your phone on the reader at the cash register, and like magic, you’re done. The charge will be processed using the debit or credit card you entered into your digital wallet.
Obviously, there are precise steps you need to take before you can do this.
Getting meals and food delivered
Online meal home delivery companies such as Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Home Chef see a surge in orders. It makes sense because we’re all holed-up and need to eat.
Even though you ordered online, human hands put the boxes together that contain the meat, sides, vegetables, spices, instructions and more. This advice applies to your delivered groceries, too. According to the CDC, there is no evidence food can infect you. Health officials still urge people to carefully clean packaging and to wash fruits and vegetables as a precaution.
When you receive your package, wear latex gloves and wipe the box down with disinfecting wipes. Open the package outside and throw the box away. If it’s a shelf-stable item, wipe it down with a disinfectant and put it in a safe area separate from the rest of your food. Let it sit for one to three days.
If your item is perishable, wipe down the container with disinfectant and put it in the refrigerator immediately. Try to isolate it from other items in your fridge. Wait one to three days, then wipe it down again before opening. Any fresh ingredients like fruits or vegetables should be carefully washed with soap immediately before storage and wash again before consuming.
If the item is something you need to eat right away, follow similar rules. Use latex gloves, sanitize the container it came in, and use clean kitchen utensils to transfer the food to a clean plate or bowl. Discard the containers, any plasticware, condiments, and napkins.
Kim Komando’s show from 1-4 p.m. Sundays on KRMG am740 or fm102.3. Read her columns or get her newsletters at komando.com.
