For tens of millions of us, quarantine has meant staying at home, indoors, often with nothing to do. Well, maybe not “nothing.”
This is a great time to make your home cleaner and more organized, which includes the technology in your life.
Make a security camera
If your home doesn’t have a security camera, it’s easy to repurpose an old smartphone or tablet into one with help from a simple app.
Android users can download a free app like IP Webcam that only requires a WiFi connection. For iPhones, download anything that uses cloud storage to save your recordings and also features options like motion detection and push notifications.
Digitize your old media
Organizing old photos, slides and VHS tapes takes time, and now you have it. Once you have them all together, you can bring them into 2020.
Online services let you select a plan and mail your physical media to the companies to scan and upload. When the process is complete, you’ll get your originals back in the mail, along with digital files you can download. There are several services that do this.
I used iMemories.com and wow, I had forgotten how little my now-teenage son once was. But the real thrill was seeing my mother grin from ear to ear reliving precious moments.
Download your Facebook photos
You can download your Facebook photos, along with all your other personal data, anytime.
Open your Facebook settings and choose Your Facebook Information and then Download Your Information. Check the box that says Photos and Videos and click Create File. You’ll get a notification when it’s completed, along with a link to download the file.
Update your LinkedIn account
Regardless if you’ve been furloughed, there’s no better time to update your LinkedIn account. Review your profile and fill in any missing information that can help you stand out to potential employers, including a professional photo. The file should be a 200-pixel by 200-pixel headshot. No bathroom selfies.
Google yourself
If you’re prepping for transitions after quarantine, you need to make sure the information people see about you online won’t harm future job prospects.
When you Google your name, you’ll usually see your social media profiles at the top, as well as any blogs, websites or content attached to your name. Check your social media profiles to make sure they’re set to private and delete any information you don’t want publicly visible.
Google Alerts notify you automatically when your name appears on the internet.
Check people search websites
In addition to social media profiles, you’ll also see genealogy and people search websites like FamilyTreeNow. These platforms collect publicly available information about everybody and will sell that data to businesses, advertisers and private investigators.
Most of these sites don’t make it particularly easy to remove your info, either. You will likely have to submit a request, usually by visiting the “Contact Us” page and sending an email.
Tap or click here for my research and steps on how to delete yourself from 10 popular people search sites.
Get a free credit report
Cybercrime is reaching staggering rates right now, including scams, ransomware and identity theft.
To stay safe, keep a close eye on your credit score by using free credit monitoring tools like Credit Karma or AnnualCreditReport.com. This way, you can keep an eye out for discrepancies like accounts you didn’t open, fraudulent loans and fraudulent charges as they happen.
Check apps’ permission settings
Checking your app permissions gives you more control over your privacy and allows you to stop apps from spying or running down your battery in the background.
To see what apps have what permissions on Android devices, open Settings and tap the Advanced tab. Select Privacy and go through each app to adjust its permissions.
If you own an iPhone, open the Settings app and scroll down to Privacy. You can adjust the permissions for each app by topics like Location Services, Microphone, and Camera.
