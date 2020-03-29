I can’t stop thinking that I am in the middle of a thriller about a sinister virus that causes a global pandemic. But this is no made-for-Hollywood screenplay. It’s a real catastrophe.
Tech will do wonders to bring back some semblance of your previous life. Let me show you how you can use certain apps, sites and tools.
Find a friendly face
To flatten the curve, we’re all staying home. This drastic change is tough, especially for close-knit families and people accustomed to working as a team. A text is nice, but seeing someone’s face takes communication to a different level.
FaceTime is straightforward for Apple device users: Select your contact’s phone number or Apple ID and then Video. Up to 32 people can be connected at once. The bummer is that it only works with other Apple devices.
Microsoft’s Skype has been synonymous with video calling for many years and supports calls with up to 10 people. It’s simple to set up and works on Mac, Windows, Android and even some Linux machines.
Google Duo works on Android and iOS devices and supports calls with up to eight people. Be aware that it has a feature called Knock Knock: When you make a call, the person you’re calling sees a live video preview of you before they answer the call — just something to keep in mind.
Facebook Messenger works well because probably everyone you know is already on Facebook. You can group video chat up to six people, but 50 more people can listen in on the call and send emojis, GIFs and stickers during the call. In the Messenger app, tap Groups to get started.
You’ll find the apps in Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Schedule regular daily or weekly calls with any elderly family members, friends and neighbors. If you’re working from home, have a morning video call with your team members to start the day and maybe another one later on.
Get in shape for free
Many fitness companies are responding to the coronavirus with freebies to help get or keep you in shape while home. The megahit Peloton is offering a 90-day free trial to their at-home workout app that includes yoga, HIIT and stretching with no bike required. Gold’s Gym has more than 600 audio and video workouts in its Amp app. It’s free until May 31, 2020.
Planet Fitness is streaming classes live on Facebook every day at 6 p.m. CT. If you’re a morning person, Blink Fitness streams live on Facebook at 7 a.m. CT.
Play games virtually together
Instead of firing up a game to play by yourself, break out of your shell. Truly, there are multiplayer games for everyone from Fortnite, Monopoly to Words with Friends. Ask your friends to name a game they like and start playing with them. Or check the charts in Apple’s App Store or Google Play for inspiration.
I play Scrabble on my phone with my family. You can play with up to three people using the app or at Pogo.com. Promise that you will not use any of the Scrabble Word Finder sites because that would be cheating. These little gems let you enter up to 12 letters to come up with possible words.
Expand your horizons
For all those times you couldn’t remember why something was the way it was or how to solve a math problem, every parent in the world should know about Khan Academy. It’s a good place to brush up on anything that you needed to know in school.
There are also several subscription-based learning sites. LinkedIn Learning offers thousands of classes in business, design, tech, web development and more for $19.99 per month. Udemy is a similar site that offers a more diverse range in business and hobby classes. You pay by the class, usually under $20.
MasterClass offers 80-plus classes from names you know for $15 per month. Wolfgang Puck will teach you how to cook, Neil deGrasse Tyson will bestow his knowledge, or have Bob Iger give you tips on Business Strategy and Leadership. Regrettably, even though Christina Aguilera offers singing lessons, I know that’s not for me.
Tech help forum
Many people are dealing with frustrating tech challenges while trying to find a new normal. You can Google anything; it’s just that you never know if the search results are legit. That’s why I am offering a free 90-day trial to Komando Community.
Whether it’s an issue you’re having trouble with working remotely or trying to figure something out, you can leave questions on our forum for myself and a team of experts to answer. You’ll also be able to listen to my most recent national radio show and have access to the past three months of shows. Once your free trial expires, the service costs $4.99 per month. Use discount code Kim when setting up your profile.
Kim Komando’s show from 1-4 p.m. Sundays on KRMG am740 or fm102.3. Read her columns or get her newsletters at komando.com.
Featured video