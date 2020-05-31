Lockdowns are loosening, people are returning to public life and back to work. We all know the importance of washing our hands, but tech can help. Tap or click here for the best smart door locks to help prevent spreading germs.
If you are looking for work, there are legitimate opportunities. The worst thing you can do is Google “find a job.” Instead, visit my site where we have listed over 40 different companies that are hiring right now.
You’re probably spending a lot more time than usual on your phone since COVID-19 hit. Take a few minutes now to bring it back to its normal state as you figure out your new normal.
Look at your apps
Now that you’re not stuck at home, you may not rely on certain apps for education, entertainment or communication. Remove the ones you don’t need anymore.
How to delete an app on iOS:
• Touch and hold the app. Tap Delete App.
How to delete an app on Android
• Open the Google Play Store app.
• Tap Menu, followed by My apps & games.
• Tap on the app or game. Tap Uninstall.
Reduce your cellular data use
You probably spent most of your time connected to Wi-Fi at home. Now that you’ll be out-and-about, you don’t want to accidentally hit your data cap.
iOS
Low data mode stops background syncing and app refreshes:
• Open Settings, then Cellular, followed by Cellular Data Options.
• Turn on Low Data Mode.
Android
To enable Data Saver Mode:
• Open your phone’s Settings app.
• Tap Network & internet, followed by Data Saver.
• Turn Data Saver on or off.
Change the way your phone charges
When your charger is nearby, it doesn’t matter if your battery life and energy settings are optimized. But when you’re on the go, you’ll want your phone to charge quickly and last as long as possible.
iOS
• Open Settings, then Battery and Battery Health, followed by Optimized Battery Charging.
• Choose the Battery option, followed by Battery Health.
• Turn on Optimized Battery Charging.
Android
Battery optimization is on by default on most Androids. Here’s how to check for Android 8.0 and higher.
• Go to Settings: Apps.
• Tap the three-dot Menu icon, then tap Special access.
• Tap Optimize battery usage.
• Tap the Dropdown menu (a small triangle) then tap All.
Take a break
Post-lockdown, prepare yourself for a barrage of texts and calls. You can always activate “Do Not Disturb” to avoid feeling overwhelmed. But there will be certain friends, family or coworkers you want to hear from. Here’s how to exclude them from the Do Not Disturb rule.
iOS
To start, create a group of contacts.
• Sign in to iCloud.com on your computer and open the Contacts app.
• Tap the + button in the sidebar, then choose New Group.
• Type a name for the group and hit enter.
• To add contacts, click All Contacts.
• Drag one or more contacts from the All Contacts group to a group you’ve created.
Next, you’ll set up that group, or your contacts marked as Favorites, to ignore Do Not Disturb.
• Open Settings, followed by Do Not Disturb.
• Turn on Do Not Disturb.
• Tap Allow Calls From and choose from Everyone, No One, Favorites or a group.
Android
For Android, you’ll also start by setting up a group.
• Open Contacts, followed by Menu, then Create Label.
• Type the Label name for your group and tap OK.
• Tap the Add Person icon on the upper-right corner of the screen.
• Select a contact you want to add to the group.
• Repeat for any other contacts you want to add to this group.
Next, select contacts or groups to ignore Do Not Disturb.
For individual contacts, take these steps:
• Open the Contacts. Select for the person you want to set an exception for.
• Tap Edit in the upper right corner.
• Tap Ringtone.
• Toggle Emergency Bypass to on.
• Go to the Contact card and tap Edit, followed by Text Tone.
• Toggle Emergency Bypass to on.
Turn your camera and mic off
Many of the apps you used for working from home or entertainment activate your phone’s camera and microphone. Leaving these features enabled means any website or platform can also access them. Here’s a way to protect your privacy.
iOS
• Open Settings, followed by Advanced.
• Scroll to find Content Settings in the Advanced menu and click it.
• From there, click Microphone or Camera to adjust their permissions.
Android
• Open Settings. Go to Apps & notifications.
• Tap Advanced, then Permission Manager.
• Choose a permission, like camera or mic, to see a list of apps that have access.
• Hit Allow or Deny to change.
Listen to Kim Komando’s show from 1-4 p.m. Sundays on KRMG am740 or fm102.3. Read her columns or get her newsletters at komando.com.
Featured video