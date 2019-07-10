Kohl’s announced Tuesday that it will begin accepting returns on Amazon purchased items for free.
The retailer and Amazon first worked together in 2017 to pilot the returns program, which is currently operating in 100 stores in the Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee markets, according to a news release.
Kohl’s and Amazon will roll out the program to all of Kohl’s more than 1,150 locations across 48 states. Kohl’s will accept eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, and return them for customers for free, providing additional service and convenience to Amazon customers, the company said.
The moves comes after Kohl’s announced that it will expand its product relationship with Amazon by carrying Amazon products in more than 200 stores.