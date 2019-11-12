Tucked away in a small, nondescript strip center in east Tulsa lies a small piece of heaven for vintage audiophiles.
Part store, part repair shop and part historical display, Speakerworks is one of the last stores of its kind in Tulsa and possibly the state.
With a small reception area and two rooms full of equipment, the business, 4722 S. Mingo Road, could be considered physically small.
But what's big is the personality of owner Dave Miller, who not only repairs and restores vintage stereo equipment, but can tell you the detailed history of nearly every high-end stereo equipment maker that ever existed.
Much of the equipment at the business dates from the early 1960s to the early 1980s, the golden era of analog stereo equipment.
"We are the last dinosaur from that era," he said. "The sad part is, there's no one to turn this over to ... we just can't get anybody interested."
Miller is marking 30 years in business this year, 22 at his current location.
Among the vintage items either on display or for sale are amplifiers/tuners, turntables and cassette players, all of which are analog, which Miller said are of vastly superior quality in terms of both craftsmanship and sound quality.
"The digital stuff they have today is made to be thrown away," he said, adding that few digital stereo components are made to last — most today have warranties of a year or less.
"Nobody expected this stuff to last this long," he said of his vintage equipment. "It just shows the quality."
Miller said many people, especially the younger generation, have never heard music through vintage equipment.
"Music anymore has become just a kind of an accommodated distraction. We've still got audiophiles ... but our business is (for) people who still appreciate quality.
"The sad part is (many people) have never, ever experienced what this stuff can do."
"You can't get that experience with a blue tooth and a set of earbuds."
Miller said that it was the advent of digital music in the 1980s — especially the introduction of the compact disc — that led to the demise of analog stereo equipment.
Digital equipment is lighter and much less expensive to manufacture and assemble than analog equipment, which can have tubes and other older components.
Among the many brands he has is Marantz, Pioneer and Yamaha stereo components, and Klipsch speakers. He is the only authorized Klipsch Heritage dealer in the state.
Klipsch has been around for 70 years and is famous for making some of the best speakers available to to the public. Some are still made by hand in Hope, Arkansas.
The Heritage speakers can cost $3,000 to $16,000 a pair, but the company also makes other speakers that are about $300.
Miller, who said he has customers all over the country seeking repairs of their vintage stereo equipment, said most repairs cost $50 to $125, depending on what needs to be serviced or replaced.
A total restoration could cost $600 to $900, but those requests are unusual, he said.
Repairs typically take 2-3 weeks in the summer and 4-8 weeks in the winter.
"People don't think about their stereo equipment in the summer ... but when it gets cold and they are inside, they want to get it fixed," he said.
Miller and his technicians can repair most stereo components, including speakers, amplifiers/tuners, reel-to-reel and cassette players, turntables and even the occasional eight-track tape player, made from about 1968 to 1982.
One thing he doesn't do: CD players.