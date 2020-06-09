Law firm GableGotwals has signed a lease to occupy 42,511 square feet in the new Vast Bank building.
GableGotwals, currently in the ONEOK building, will bring 120 daytime employees to floors two and three of its new address at 110 N. Elgin Ave.
“… We share the same vision of supporting Tulsa and being part of a reemerging Greenwood District,” Vast Bank Chairman Tom Biolchini said in a statement. “GableGotwals is an outstanding law firm, and we look forward to welcoming them in the first quarter of 2021.”
Featuring 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, the Vast Bank building opened late last year.
“… This relocation allows us to prepare well for the future with a dramatically different office design that focuses on efficient use of space and deployment of expanded technology to streamline and improve our client service,” GableGotwals CEO John D. Dale said in a statement. “The Vast Bank building and the Greenwood District provide our employees with amenities that will ensure continued success in our talent retention and recruitment initiatives.”
Locally based Casillas Petroleum had planned to occupy two floors in the facility, but it announced in early 2020 that it was staying in the Mid-Continent Tower.
Ellis Gable and Charlie Gotwals founded GableGotwals in 1944 in downtown Tulsa.
“The firm has enjoyed more than 20 years in the ONEOK Building, and we had no intention to move until Vast Bank approached us about this great opportunity; one we simply could not pass,” Dale said. “We are excited about this move and the opportunities it creates for the firm, its employees and clients and the thriving Greenwood District.”
The Vast Bank building has a mix of professional and restaurant tenants, including BKD CPA Firm, Jackson Hole Capital Partners and DeKraai and Associates. Locally owned Topeca Coffee, which also will be offering beer, wine and cocktails, is scheduled to open in August.
Also opening this summer will be in the raw rooftop restaurant and terrace and The French Hen (ground level). Businesses in the 395-spot adjacent parking garage are Skyline Animal Hospital and F45 Fitness.