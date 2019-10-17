Human resource professionals are invited to attend Crowe & Dunlevy's "Not-So-Scary Employment Law Seminar" focusing on current trends and topics in labor and employment law.
The Oct. 29 seminar will equip human resource professionals to navigate the intricacies of employment laws and regulations in the workplace, according to a news release.
Members of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice Group will lead sessions covering topics including wage and hour law, government investigations, medical marijuana in the workplace, best practices for addressing employee social media use and more.
Open to human resource professionals from all industries, the training is approved for Society for Human Resource Management and HR Certification Institute credit approval.
The seminar is set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th E. Ave.
It is free for registered participants and includes parking, breakfast and lunch. For registration and a complete agenda, visit crowedunlevy.com/events/.