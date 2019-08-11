Leadership Tulsa logo

Leadership Tulsa last week announced members of Tulsa Class 62.

Participants will spend nine months exploring the community, its history, its current opportunities and challenges and will complete a placement on a Tulsa area nonprofit board.

Participants build knowledge, skills and connections that assist them become more effective leaders professionally and in volunteer roles in the community, the organization said in a news release.

The next application deadline will be Oct. 15 for Class 63 that begins in January.

The newest members are:

Lisa Adams, Pinnacle Recruiting Group

Evan Anderson, Key Construction

Monica Barczak, St. John Health System

Carla Biggs, Hilti

Clarence Boyd, Simmons Bank

Jeffrey Brown, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma

Nancy Curry, Zarrow Family Foundations

Stacey Curtis, BOK Financial

Jordan Dalgleish, Murphy Francy PLLC

Sabrina Darby, Tulsa SPCA

Ben Dye, Harrison Energy Partners

Walter Edge, Cowen Construction

Lehabim Escoto-Flores, City of Tulsa

Anahi Espitia-Hill, Business Resource Unlimited

Monika Friedman, Teach For America

Amy Gerald, University of Tulsa

Jared Goldfarb, BancFirst

Karen Graham, AEP

Daniel Grisham, Tulsa Port of Catoosa

Ashley Groom, OSU Center for Health Sciences

Duane Harman, AAON

Jene Harmon, Webco Industries Inc.

Kevin Harper, A New Leaf Inc.

Eric Hilaire, Tulsa Federal Credit Union

Clarence Jackson, Tulsa Tech

Deneisha Johnson, Monte Cassino

Josh Jones, KKT Architects Inc.

Mariah Judd, Magellan Midstream Partners

Alexie Kindrick, Ross Group

Brandon Lohse, ONE Gas

Michael Madsen, BKD

DeAnne McAbee, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Rodrigo Moreno, Tulsa Housing Authority

Leslie Neal, Modus

Erica Parker, Tulsa Youth Symphony

Crystal Perry, Tulsa County Clerk’s Office

Carly Putnam, Oklahoma Policy Institute

Holly Raley, Tulsa Community Foundation

Torii Ransome Freeman, YWCA Tulsa

Eileen Schaumleffle, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice

Pedro Serrano, Cimarex Energy

Adam Stogner, Manhattan Construction Co.

Caitlin Taylor, Community Member

Joseph Tieu, Enduvo Inc.

Heather Torgeson, Blue Sky Bank

Ashton Vann, Boomerang Printing

Jamie Wheeler, AVB Bank

