Lee Enterprises, owners of the Tulsa World, and a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, said Monday it has launched a local marketing grant program that offers matching marketing funds to businesses impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
“COVID-19 has certainly created challenges and change for all of us,” said Gloria Fletcher, president and publisher of Tulsa World Media Co. “I guess that is why I’m so excited that the Tulsa World has the opportunity to help the sustainability and recovery of our local businesses with this marketing grant program.
“We are proud of and truly committed to the communities we serve.”
Lee Vice President of Local Advertising Joe Battistoni said the program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses affected by COVID-19 and will provide matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.
“While our company’s scale is national, our primary focus has been and always will be on our local business communities in the markets we serve,” Battistoni said.
The grants will range from $250 to $15,000 of matching advertising credits each month and will be awarded in April, May and June.
To apply, go to tulsaworld.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.
“I am delighted that we are able to offer this opportunity to our partners during this critical time and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the business community” said Bernie Heller, vice president of advertising for Tulsa World Media Co.
“For 130 years, our company has partnered with local businesses to deliver their message to the people they serve, both in times of great prosperity and in times of great challenge,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising.
“... the ability of businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.”
