A new exhibit featuring the work of three local artists is on display at Tulsa International Airport.
Ariana Jakub, Cristiana Prado and Josh Stout contributed to the exhibit titled "Tulsa Artist Series," which will be on display in the pre-security Concourse A waiting area until January 2021.
"We are excited to add this rotating exhibit to our list of displays at the airport," Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higgins said in a statement.
"Showcasing our local artists gives our passengers a chance to see what talent Tulsa has to offer, and by doing so, we are creating an authentic Tulsa experience for those that may not have the chance to explore while they are here."
Jakub’s exhibit, "From Trenton to Tulsa," includes a painting called "Departure" that is made with wine on watercolor paper and bud vases that are ceramic with natural objects collected by the artist. An artist from Trenton, New Jersey, Jakub teaches art at Cascia Hall.
Prado's display contains ceramic pieces made of glazed stoneware. Born and reared in Brazil, she teaches art at Tulsa Community College and Dual Language Academy, and her floral interpretations are shaped and glazed to symbolically fuse inspirations from nature and her heritage.
"Wild Side Tulsa" is a Stout exhibit that features several oil-on-canvas knife paintings. The Tulsa-born Stout paints with oil and pallet knife, and he also does bronze sculptures exclusively by hand.
Airport art has been a focus for the facility since the Cultural Advisory Group was formed in 2006. It is made up of artists and local art organizations that develop a strategic plan for incorporating art and cultural exhibits in areas throughout the terminal.