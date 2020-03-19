At least two local banking institutions have closed or will close branch lobbies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Oklahoma in an email to customers Thursday said its branch lobbies will be temporarily closing.

Arvest Bank also announced its lobbies will be closing on Friday.

Both banks said their customer drive-through services will continue to be available.

BOK's drive-through hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Locations normally open on Saturday will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

BOK customers requiring access to safe deposit boxes should contact the bank to make an appointment.

Arvest drive-through hours are available on its website, arvest.com.

Arvest said it is advising any loan and/or credit card customers dealing with hardship due to effects of COVID-19 to call 877-483-2940 to discuss their options for assistance and payment deferrals.

Arvest’s general customer service line — 866-952-9523 — remains available from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Central Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. The bank also offers a 24-Hour Account Information Line at 800-601-8655.

