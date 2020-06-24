After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, the operator of Burn Co. Inc., also known as Burn Co. Barbecue restaurants, has paid $55,372 in back wages to 22 employees to resolve violations of the minimum wage and overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) found at its Jenks and Tulsa locations.
WHD found that Burn Co. Inc. paid pitmasters, pit hands, cooks and dishwashers a flat amount of money per day regardless of the number of hours the employees worked. This practice resulted in violations when employees worked more than 40 hours in a week, but the employer failed to pay them overtime in addition to their day rates.
The employer also violated FLSA recordkeeping requirements when it failed to keep accurate records of the numbers of hours employees worked, the agency said.
“Employees must be paid all the wages they have legally earned,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Michael Speer, in Oklahoma City.
“We encourage employers and workers to contact our office to learn more about their rights and responsibilities under federal wage laws.”