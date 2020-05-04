Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WAGONER...NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE...OKMULGEE...SOUTHEASTERN TULSA AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT... AT 558 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR COWETA TO 2 MILES WEST OF PRESTON TO 2 MILES NORTHEAST OF CROMWELL. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... BROKEN ARROW... OKMULGEE... WAGONER... OKEMAH... BIXBY... OKFUSKEE... COWETA... HASKELL... MORRIS... BEGGS... BOLEY... PORTER... BEARDEN... CASTLE... CLEARVIEW... PRESTON... STONEBLUFF... PHAROAH... BALD HILL... OKMULGEE STATE PARK... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 233. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.