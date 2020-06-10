SageNet, a Tulsa-based managed network services and cybersecurity solutions provider, has been selected to upgrade and expand the SCADA satellite network that serves more than 700 Phillips 66 locations throughout the United States.
Phillips 66 is a diversified U.S. energy manufacturing and logistics company based in Houston.
SageNet has entered into a five-year contract extension and to provide satellite services for the Phillips 66 SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) network, which is used to monitor the company's more than 12,000 miles of operated pipelines and 64 terminal locations.
SageNet also will coordinate installation and maintenance of the satellite VSAT sites and upgrade the Phillips 66 SCADA network to the industry’s leading satellite technology, SkyEdge II-c VSAT platform.