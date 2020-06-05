A Tulsa concert venue has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against an insurer over coverage for COVID-19 losses.
Initiated Thursday in U.S. District Court by Till Metro Entertainment, doing business as The Vanguard, the complaint is against New Hampshire-based Covington Specialty Insurance Company.
It alleges the nightclub at 222 N. Main St. was forced to suspend or reduce business because of coronavirus closure orders and that Covington has denied coverage related to those interruptions.
The court maintains jurisdiction over the case because the defendant and at least one member of the class are residents of different states, the class contains at least 100 members and the amount contested exceeds $5 million, exclusive of interest and costs, documents indicate.
Till Metro contends that Covington does not exclude or limit coverage for losses from the spread of viruses, records show. Instead, the policy contains an "exclusion of pathogenic or poisonous biological or chemical materials," which only applies to an escape of contaminants from containment, such as a storage tank or cell, not the natural spread of a virus, according to the complaint.
In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout Oklahoma and the country, the city of Tulsa and state issued emergency orders requiring the closure of non-essential business, such as The Vanguard.
On March 17 a city-issued order mandating the closure of indoor performance venues and other places of public accommodations remained in effect through May 1.
Governor Kevin Stitt on April 24 implemented the Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan, a three-phased approach to reopening the state's economy.
Gatherings of more than 50 people, which The Vanguard specializes in, remained banned in the city through May 31. As of June 1, venues such as The Vanguard could reopen in the municipality so long as they operated in compliance with the state's OURS Plan.
But phase 3 of that plan, which remains in effect, requires the nightclub to encourage customers and employees to follow physical distancing guidelines, which don't allow the nightclub to operate at full capacity, documents show.