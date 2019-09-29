A free event focusing on doing business in Mexico will be held Oct. 8 at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.
The forum will offer participants an opportunity to make connections with experts in the field, organizers said.
Participants will be able to:
• Gain access to the Mexican market via Oklahoma’s trade office in Mexico and talk with Oklahoma-Mexico Trade Representative Luis Domenech.
• Benefit from meeting and hearing from the Consul General of Mexico (posted in Little Rock), Rodolfo Quilantán Arenas.
• Learn lessons from successful Oklahoma businesses currently doing business in Mexico.
The event will be held 8-10:45 a.m. in North Hall, Room 118, of OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
The RSVP deadline is Monday. Email office@tulsaglobalalliance.org to register.
The event is sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, OSU-Tulsa and OSU School of Global Studies and Partnerships, CCK Strategies, the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Tulsa Global Alliance.