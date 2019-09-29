Day Without Immigrants Texas (copy)

A man holds the U.S. and Mexico flags during a march and rally in February 2017 in Austin, Texas. AP Photo/Eric Gay/file

A free event focusing on doing business in Mexico will be held Oct. 8 at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.

The forum will offer participants an opportunity to make connections with experts in the field, organizers said.

Participants will be able to:

• Gain access to the Mexican market via Oklahoma’s trade office in Mexico and talk with Oklahoma-Mexico Trade Representative Luis Domenech.

• Benefit from meeting and hearing from the Consul General of Mexico (posted in Little Rock), Rodolfo Quilantán Arenas.

• Learn lessons from successful Oklahoma businesses currently doing business in Mexico.

The event will be held 8-10:45 a.m. in North Hall, Room 118, of OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

The RSVP deadline is Monday. Email office@tulsaglobalalliance.org to register.

The event is sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, OSU-Tulsa and OSU School of Global Studies and Partnerships, CCK Strategies, the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Tulsa Global Alliance.

