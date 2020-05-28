American Airlines 777’s airplanes are parked at Tulsa International Airport Wednesday, March 25, 2020. American Airlines has 44 out of service airplanes parked at the airport due to a reduced flight schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
While American Airlines on Thursday announced plans to reduce management and support staff (MSS) nationally by 30%, it is immediately unclear how that will affect Tech Ops-Tulsa, the airline's largest maintenance facility.
Linda Brock, local spokeswoman for American, declined to comment.
Of the Tulsa facility's 5,400 employees, about 4,200, or 77 percent, are union members that would be unaffected by the cuts laid out by American Vice President Elise Eberwein in a memo to employees on Wednesday night.
Those reductions to a nationwide MSS staff of 17,000 would result in the loss of 5,100 jobs.
"Although our pre-pandemic liquidity, the significant financial assistance provided by the government and the cash we’ve raised in the capital markets provide a foundation for stability, we need to reduce our cost structure, including our most significant expense — the cost of compensation and benefits," Eberwein wrote in the memo. "And we must plan for operating a smaller airline for the foreseeable future."
At its low point in April, domestic airline passenger traffic had dropped about 95 over the same month the previous year, forcing dozens of American jets to sit parked at Tulsa International Airport.
In an effort to become leaner, American has accelerated its fleet retirements and has announced it will fly roughly 100 fewer aircraft — mostly widebodies — this summer.
Nearly 39,000 other American employees have signed up for partially paid leave or early retirement, and the airline has extended a buyout offer to administrative staff. Laid-off workers will be paid through Sept. 30 to comply with a no-furloughs provision attached to $5.8 billion in federal aid that American is getting to help cover payroll costs.
MSS workers opting for an early-out program have through June 10 to make their decision, and employees who are laid off will be notified in July.
"… As we have previously stated, our preferred outcome is to properly size our front-line team for the future without having to implement involuntary furloughs," Eberwein wrote in the memo. "This is a goal, though, not a commitment, and a stretch goal at that. We will be working with our unions in the weeks and months ahead in hopes of developing programs to facilitate that goal.
"… There is no doubt this is going to be a painful time for all, especially for our departing colleagues, who have given American Airlines their all and are leaving through no fault of their own. They deserve our respect and gratitude. Most of all, they are owed our renewed commitment and our collective effort to return American to profitability and growth as quickly as possible."
Aviation has been hard hit by the virus, as governments shut down travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Airlines are cutting jobs, going bankrupt and seeking bailout, causing ripple effects throughout the industry, with planemaker Boeing and others slashing jobs, as well.
American’s cost-saving measures during the pandemic have included suspending all nonessential hiring, pausing noncontractual pay increases, reducing executive and board compensation and implementing voluntary leave and early retirement programs to reduce labor costs.
