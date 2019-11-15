Tulsa-area Mattsco Supply Company, in business since the mid-1970s, was acquired Friday by a group of private investors led by Eric Clower and Randy Benson.
While the Mattox family still will maintain a minority ownership, company operations will be turned over to Clower and Benson.
“We are very excited about this opportunity and appreciate the Mattox family for trusting us with their legacy,” Clower said in a statement.
Clower and Benson have more than 20 years of combined experience in the oil and gas industry and spent the last 14 years working together as leaders in two large manufacturing businesses.
Most recently, Clower served as the vice president and general manager of Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers, with Benson serving as the vice president of sales and marketing.
“We plan to build on the great reputation of Mattsco along with our experience to grow the company for years to come,” Benson said in a statement.
Mattsco Supply Company was founded in 1975 by the John H. Mattox family and offers a variety of pipes, valves and fittings for industrial and oil field use. It has more than 98,000 square feet of warehouse space and seven acres of pipe yard.