Several local agencies are partnering to distribute free personal protective equipment (PPE) at qualified applicants.
"Safer Tulsa County" is an effort among Tulsa County, the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA). Designed to help area small businesses and nonprofits reopen and operate safely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act implemented in late March to help address the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
Distribution of PPE will be appointment beginning the week of June 22 at Expo Square in Tulsa.
"When the Chamber came to us and talked about this issue, it was great to know that the Chamber knows the needs of the small business community," Ron Peters, chair of the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners, said Thursday at a news conference at Expo Square. "The county has the CARES funding to help the small business community. And Tulsa Area Emergency Management has the expertise to get the equipment and goods and get it distributed."
Small business or nonprofit employers interested in acquiring free PPE kits for their employees should visit the Tulsa County web site and complete an online application form. The form will be used to verify the employer’s status within the Secretary of State’s corporation database and with the Tulsa County Assessor’s Office. Once verified, employers will be contacted with a date and time for kit pick-up at Expo Square.
A total of 2,150 member organizations are a part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, which represents 178,000 workers in northeast Oklahoma.
"Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented challenges upon the business community," Justin McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Chamber. "As a city and state, when closure guidelines are relaxed, a safe and smooth return to work is critical to economic recovery.
"The use of PPE is recommended or in some cases, required by our health organizations, but requiring PPE can be a significant barrier to reopening, especially if small employers are keenly feeling the pain of business interruption. This program should alleviate some of that pain and enable a faster , safer return to normal operations."
“As city and state closure guidelines are relaxed, a safe and smooth return to work is critical for our economic recovery,” said Justin McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Use of PPE is recommended — or in some cases, required — by our health organizations, but acquiring PPE can be a significant barrier to reopening, especially when smaller employers are keenly feeling the pain of business interruption. This program should alleviate some of that pain and enable a faster, safer return to normal operations.”
Each PPE kit will contain a month's supply of items for 10 employees, including hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant, cloth and disposable face masks and a thermometer. Employers with five to 10 employees can receive one kit. Employers with 10 to 25 employees can receive up to two kits, and employers with 25 to 50 employees receive up to three kits.
"Small employers in the metro area support more than 55,000 jobs, which is why it's imperative that small businesses have the resources they need to return to work," Allison Dickens, owner of Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery, said. "When a natural disaster or crisis occurs, it affects businesses of all sizes. But small businesses are often hit the hardest and are unable to recover.
"… The Safer Tulsa County Program will provide support to Tulsa's smallest employers by recognizing the intersection of employers, public health and consumer confidence."
The program expects to distribute about 2,340 kits. The online application for PPE kits is at www.tulsacounty.org/ppe.