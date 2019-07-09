Pittsburgh-based System One, a provider of staffing, workforce solutions and integrated services, announced Tuesday that it has acquired The Rowland Group, a staffing firm with offices in Tulsa and Houston.
The Rowland Group specializes in staffing in the energy, engineering, information tech and accounting and finance industries. The Rowland Group becomes a System One division and will operate under its current brand.
“We are thrilled that System One is investing in the growth of The Rowland Group’s successful business model,” Lynn Flinn, senior vice president, The Rowland Group, said in a statement. “We will be able to offer more services and stronger value to our customers while operating with our existing high quality teams. The combined entity makes for a powerful combination to support our customers in the Tulsa and Houston areas.”
Troy Gregory is president and CEO of System One.
“Our companies’ services align seamlessly to support our clients’ goals for efficient and cost-effective operations,” he said in a statement. “The Rowland Group acquisition deepens our expertise within multiple business areas and expands our national presence. It’s a win-win scenario for System One and The Rowland Group and we are excited to have their team on board.”